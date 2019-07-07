|
|
In Loving Memory Of
Dr. Horace Ray Teal
7/7/33 - 1/22/17
Born on this day, July 7, in 1933, Ray Teal lived a long, full life yet his death seemed so untimely. We wish to honor him by looking back on his incredible God-given life and the use of his many gifts.
Called by God to the Gospel ministry in 1952, Ray pastored four churches in his 62 year ministry (with 42 years at one church - he never really retired). While bi-vocational, with innovative leadership, he emphasized evangelism, youth, and discipleship of church members. Ray also used his gifts in music to compose over 300 pieces, which were used in the groups with which he worked and other people and choirs. As a student at NSU and active in the Baptist Student Union, he sang in the BSU quartet for three years, singing over the state. A staunch believer in missions, he made over twenty trips to witness, many of which were to South Korea.
Though we know he was not perfect, Ray was a generous, kind hearted, hardworking person and believed in living each day to its fullest. He valued education and was a lifelong learner, completing a PhD in theology at age 63. He invested in his community, including serving as the unpaid mayor of Atlanta Village for 34 years. Through the years he was featured in the Baptist Message three times for his service to God as well as to people.
It was a wonderful blessing for me, Dorothy, to have loved him and shared his life for over 60 years. He had enormous pride in our four children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. One of Ray's greatest joys in 2008 was when our family gave a concert of some of his compositions for an audience of over 300.
Remembering Ray is easy; we do it every day. Missing him is a heartache, but we are joyful knowing we will see him again! Ray wrote these words in one of his best loved songs:
"O the name! the precious name of Christ my Savior,
O the name! the only name eternally.
Help me, Lord, to lift it up,
and faithfully to drink the cup
that testifies to the name of Christ my Lord!"
Ray Teal aspired to live these words every day.
Love Always,
Dorothy and Family
Published in The Town Talk on July 7, 2019