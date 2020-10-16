Horace Taylor Mize
Hineston - Memorial services for Mr. Horace Taylor Mize will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Fire Station #1 of Hineston, under the direction of Rush Funeral Home, Pineville.
Mr. Mize, 69, of Hineston, entered eternal rest on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital, Alexandria, LA.
He was a United States Air Force Veteran who retired after twenty years of service and a volunteer fire fighter for twenty-five years. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Devert and Margret Moody and one grandson, Gabe Morgan.
Those left to mourn his loss and cherish his memory include his loving wife of thirty-four years, Pat Mize, of Hineston; two daughters, Crystal Mize, of Rolling Hills, WY. and Karen Kahookele, of Sulphur; one brother, Randy Moody, Jr., of Oklahoma City, OK.; one sister, Cinda Hicks, of Normand, OK.; five grandchildren, Ashton, Jonathan, Trey, Blake and Gideon and four great grandchildren, Skylar, Christopher, McKenzie and Gabrielle.
.