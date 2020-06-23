Houston L. Bynog
Houston L. Bynog

Lena, LA - Services for Houston Leo Bynog will be at 10:30a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at St. Margaret Catholic Church, 402 Ryan St., Boyce, LA. Father Silverino Kwebuza will be officiating. Interment will be in Carnahan Cemetery, Lena, LA.

Mr. Bynog, passed away on June 18, 2020 at Rapides Regional Medical Center.

Houston leaves to cherish his memories - wife: Daisy Lee Bynog, daughters: Nettie Bynog Scott, Christy Bynog Harding, and Amanda Bynog, sons: Micheal F. Bynog and Christopher J. Bynog.

Rosary will be 8:00a.m. - 8:30a.m. with Viewing from 8:30 - 10:30a.m.

Due to COVID 19 - We, the family, are only permitted to have a total of 50 people in attendance. Therefore, we ask that you pay your respects between the hours of 8:00a.m. -10:30a.m. We thank you for your love, time, and support during our loss.






Published in The Town Talk from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
