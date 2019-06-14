|
|
Howard William Cater
Sicily Island - Funeral Services for Howard William Cater, 91, will be June 14, 2019 11 AM in Pine Hill Baptist Church, Sicily Island with Rev. Josh Adams and Rev. Joey Pepmiller officiating. Interment will follow in New Pine Hill Cemetery under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home, Winnsboro. Visitation will be 9 AM until time of service of the church.
Howard was born on November 22, 1927 and passed away on June 12, 2019 in The Columns Community Care Facility in Jonesville.
He was a quiet, respected man beloved by his friends and family. "Bubby" as he was known by friends and family worked in law enforcement, manager of Chisum Gravel, a farmer and a cattleman.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Tyra Cater, his wife Barbara Jean Pearson Cater, his sisters Lois Christiansun and Fay Allen and a beloved granddaughter, Courtney Scott McGuffee.
Those left behind to treasure his memory is his son Howard L. Cater and wife Janie of Harrisonburg, a brother Thomas L. Cater of Harrisonburg; grandchildren: Laurel Crouch and husband Larry of Monteray, Lee Cater and wife Staci of Harrisonburg, and Clay McGuffee and wife Mistin of Harrisonburg; six great grandchildren and Lissa Schnieder, mother of Laurel Crouch and Lee Cater.
Pallbearers will be Casey Cater, Jacob Cater, Jeffrey Cater, Lee Cater, Larry Crouch, Chris Krahn, Clay McGuffee and Braxton Tiffee.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Cater, Paul Cater, Tommy Cater, Skip Jackson and Rick Krahn.
Online condolences may be made at :
www.gillfirstnational.com
Published in The Town Talk on June 14, 2019