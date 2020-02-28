|
|
Hugh Kirby Guy
Glenmora - Services for Hugh Kirby Guy will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, March 1, 2020, in the chapel of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Justin Simmons officiating. Interment will follow in Alexandria Memorial Gardens with a Masonic graveside service conducted by Masonic Lodge #356 F&AM.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Saturday, February 29, 2020, and resume from 2:00 PM until the time of service at the funeral home.
Kirby Guy died Thursday, February 27,2020, at his home in Glenmora, La. He was 73 years old.
Kirby had many loves in his life. He is best known for his skill as a local musician. He had an encyclopedic memory for lyrics and melodies of popular music that spanned fifty years from 1940 to 1990. Lacking classical training, he played by ear, and was able to play a song after hearing it once. He worked his way through college by singing, picking up bass guitar along the way. In 1970, cars parked up and down Hwy 165 to hear him sing at DC's Lounge in Woodworth, La. He was able to bring people to the dance floor in the stiffest and most formal of venues by renditions of his favorite "swamp pop" music.
He owned and operated G&G Superette in Glenmora for forty years. His joy in this business came from the daily contact with the local population, many of whom stopped by just to talk with him and exchange gossip and local news. Nevertheless, he was an astute businessman who never failed to have fresh cabbage and peas for New Year's Day, or watermelons for Memorial Day. He was in tune with the needs and traditions of the people he served.
He was a member of the Glenmora Church of Christ. He joined the Glenmora Masonic Lodge, #356, F&AM, being the sixth generation of his family to do so. He was a passionate duck hunter and fisherman throughout his life.
Kirby was a faithful husband and loving family man. He married Diedre McDonald twice; first in 1971 and again in 2003. They were blessed with four children and three grandchildren, who were the light of his life. He is survived by his wife of 48 years; his children, Lucas C. Guy of Natchitoches, La; Hugh Casey Guy, of Prairieville, La; and Lori Guy Shockley, of Glenmora, La. His grandchildren are Hugh Robert Guy, Hillary C. Shockley, and Addelyn B. Shockley. He was happy to become a step grandfather to Laigan B. Melder of Glenmora and Peyton G. Kirtland of Pollock, La., upon Lori's marriage to Brandon Shockley in 2013. He has a step-sister, Deborah Bell Blevins, in Hot Springs, Arkansas.
Kirby's parents were H.A. Guy, from Latanier, La., and his wife, Emily L. Guy, from Glenmora, La. He was raised by his maternal grandparents, George F. Kirby Sr., and Vesta Mason Kirby. Mr. Kirby became a permanent resident of the area after securing employment as superintendent of the Crowell & Spencer Sawmill in McNary, La., now Southern Forest Heritage Museum and Research Center, where he remained until retirement. Mrs. Kirby was well known in the area as an elementary school teacher.
Kirby was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents; his mother and father in law, J.W. McDonald and Mildred Grice McDonald: his oldest son, McDonald Kirby Guy; his step sister, Susan Bell Merchant, all of Glenmora, La.; his brother, William A. Guy, from Chickasha, OK; and nephews, Jonathon E. McDonald, William Anthony Guy, and Gregory A. Guy.
Honorary pallbearers are best friends Robert Lewis, Roger Wright, Gary Love, and Mason Hays.
Many thanks to Brenda Billings, Heart of Hospice, and the staffs of Brookdale and Summit, with whom he spent some of his last days.
Published in The Town Talk from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020