In Loving Memory of
Hugh L. Till
09/24/1942 - 11/20/2018
Hugh L. Till, age 76, of Pollock, Louisiana, passed away on Tuesday, November 20, 2018 at St. Frances Cabrini Hospital.
He retired from Union Pacific Railroad, as a conductor, after 30 years of service. After retirement he spent more time repairing and restoring antique clocks, a passion of his, word got out that he could fix old clocks and spent years until his death helping area residents get their cherished old clocks tick tocking again.
Hugh is preceded in death by his parents, Charles H. and Dorothy Walker Till and brother, Tommy Till.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Michaela L'Heureux Till; sons, Hugh "Buddy" L. Till, Jr. and Jeffery Till; step-son, James Barker; daughters, Lori Till Gallaher, M.D. and Amy Harrington; brothers, Charles "Sonny" Till and Jimmy Till; sisters, Dotty Till Hillis and Emma Jean Till.
I love you and miss you
Mike
Published in The Town Talk on May 24, 2019