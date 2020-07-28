Huie Anthony Miller
Alexandria - Huie Anthony Miller, Lieutenant United States Navy retired, age 94, passed away on Monday, July 28, 2020, at the Community Living Center, an affiliate of the VA Medical Center in Pineville. He was born in Slidell, Louisiana on March 15, 1926, the third son, of Fletcher Daniel Miller and Annie Josephine Huie Miller. The family moved to Baton Rouge early in his life.
Joining the United States Navy at seventeen, he served in the Pacific Theater during World War II. Mr. Miller's duty included the initial occupation of the Japanese mainland. After the war, he returned to Baton Rouge and enrolled in Louisiana State University, graduating in 1951. While at L.S.U. he became a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity.
When the Korean War began, Mr. Miller was recalled to active duty, serving aboard the flagship U.S.S. Estes. This assignment, known as Operation Ivy, included the installation and detonation of the first hydrogen bomb at Eniwetok Atoll. Upon returning from the service, Mr. Miller made Alexandria his home and was employed by Brown Roberts Hardware and Supply Company. When Manning, Maxwell and Moore, later, Dresser Industries, was established in Central Louisiana, he became personnel supervisor, a position he maintained until his retirement.
Keenly interested in soaring, Mr. Miller was instrumental in organizing the Central Louisiana Soaring Society, a club which for many years enabled members of the community to enjoy piloting sailplanes. Another of his interests was amateur radio. Operating as W5BWA, he was able to confirm contact with operators in 330 countries and was awarded the ARRL DXCC Honor Roll. Because of his fascination with the arrival of computer technology, Mr. Miller concentrated on genealogy and traced the history of 900 families and 2,900 individuals.
Mr. Miller departs from a beloved family: his wife of 68 years, Isabel Pitts Miller; their children, Dr. John Pitts Miller and his wife Sandy, Charlot Ann Taylor, Clara Christine Chauvin and her husband Jay, and Anthony Parish Miller and his wife Mae; grandchildren, Max Miller, Stuart Miller, Lucy Miller, John Chauvin, Charlot Chauvin, Preston Miller and Christine Miller. He also leaves behind his cherished sisters-in-law, Clara Wise Pitts Wolf and Charlot Pitts Morrison.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Fletcher and William Miller; his son-in-law, Bill Taylor; and his grandson, James Chauvin.
The family is forever grateful to the staff of the Community Living Center for the excellent care given to Mr. Miller during the last year of his life.
Although no services are planned, friends are asked to remember Mr. Miller in their private devotionals.
