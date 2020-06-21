Ilalene W. Howard
Pineville - Funeral services for Ilalene W. Howard were held in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Pineville, with Reverends Tim Hisaw and Charles Hutzler officiating. Burial followed in Liberty Chapel in Williana.
Ilalene Williams Howard, of Tioga, born June 15, 1930 in Williana, passed peacefully from this life on Thursday, June 20, 2020 at Tioga Community Care Center, at the age of 90.
Mrs. Howard was a native of Williana, La. She was a member of Alpine Baptist Church. She worked at AT&T as a Telephone Operator where she retired after 30 years. After retiring she worked another 13 years at Cleco as a Dispatcher. She had many hobbies such as gardening, quilting, cooking and many more. She truly loved being in her yard working. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 22 years, Herbert Manson Howard; her parents, E.O. and Seleta Williams; her brother, Marvin Williams; two sisters, Avis Dewitt and Marie Jackson and son-in-law, Earnest Griffin III.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Sarah Kavaan Griffin; two grand-children Snapper and Jessica Griffin; one great-grandchild, Ryland Henderson Griffin and one grand daughter-in-law, Rosalie Griffin.
Pallbearers were Snapper Griffin, Mark Griffin, Charles Smith, Doug Williams, Jerry Richey, Malcom Johnson and Ryland Griffin. Honorary Pallbearers were Winford Guynes and Ronnie Sanders.
To extend online condolences to the Howard family, please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The Town Talk from Jun. 21 to Jun. 24, 2020.