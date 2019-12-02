Services
Hixson Brothers-Alexandria
701 Jackson Street
Alexandria, LA 71301
318-442-3363
Ima Jo Murphree

Ima Jo Murphree Obituary
Ima Jo Murphree

Alexandria - Graveside services for Ima Jo Murphree will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Ball, under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria.

Ima Jo Murphree, 77, of Alexandria passed from this life on Monday, December 2, 2019, at Naomi Heights Nursing Home, Alexandria.

Ima Jo was a happy person who never met a stranger. Her smile touched many hearts. She was loved by many and will be remembered by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her father, Troy Caleb Murphree.

Those left to cherish her memory are her mother, Ima Frances Baird Murphree; sister, Joyce Murphree Horsman and husband, Larry; nieces, Julie Chiron and Jennifer L. Horsman and a host of other family members and friends.

To extend online condolences to the Murphree family, please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The Town Talk from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019
