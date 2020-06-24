Irene Bordelon

Irene BordelonMansura - A Memorial Service for Ms. Irene Guillot Bordelon will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Brother Keith Lamartiniere officiating.Ms. Bordelon, age 64, of Mansura, formally of the Fifth Ward Community, passed away June 19, 2020 at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria. She was proceeded in death by her parents, Hersey and Doris Broussard Guillot and son-in-law, Scottie Nilsen.Irene graduated from Fifth Ward High School and Delta Community College in Accounting. She was a great all-around person who will be missed dearly by her family and friends. She loved gardening and keeping her yard manicured. She loved the outdoors, enjoyed sewing and spending time with her family was the most important.Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Jessica Lachney of Mansura; one grandson, Garrett Nilsen of Mansura; one sister, Hersel Durham of Marksville; one niece, Hailey Bonnette (Mitchell) of Marksville; one great nephew, Grayson Bonnette of Marksville; life partner, Ulyess L Bordelon of Mansura; one step-daughter, Heather Hess(Richard) of Jacksonville, FL; one stepsister, Elaine Guillot Smith (Richard) of Toledo Bend.Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. The Rosary will be at 10:00 a.m.