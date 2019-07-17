|
Irene Joan Mihialides Matthews
Alexandria - A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Irene Matthews at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at St. Rita Catholic Church with Rev. Craig Scott officiating. Interment will follow in Alexandria Memorial Gardens under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home beginning on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., with a recitation of the Holy Rosary in the chapel at 6:30 p.m. led by Rev. Peter Faulk. Visitation will resume on Thursday, from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m.
Irene Joan Mihialides Matthews, 90, of Alexandria, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Norbert M. Matthews; their daughter, Monica Joan Matthews; and her parents.
Irene was born in Diran, Manchuria to John Michael and Antonia Mihialides who were in the import and export trade business. Irene lived in numerous exotic ports of trade including Greece, Turkey and Shanghai where she married Norbet Matthews and had to leave due to communist China invasion. During Norbert's Naval career they moved to Delaware with their first-born Michael John, then they traveled to Orange, Texas, where their daughter Georgiana and son Marshall were born. Upon Norbert's discharge from the Navy in 1952 they moved to Alexandria and their daughters Fredericka and Monica were born.
Irene was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She retired from the hotel business in Alexandria after 25 plus years. Irene was involved with John Eskew Training School for the mentally handicap, was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxillary and St. Rita Catholic Church. She loved working in her flower garden and spending time with her family.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Michael John Matthews, Georgiana Matthews Robinson, Marshall James Matthews, Sr.(Patricia) and Fredericka Matthews; grandsons, Marshall James Matthews, Zachary Matthew Chumley (Kaeryn), Jason Michael Chumley (Tabitha), and Jody Stokes (Tracey); granddaughter, Monica Joan Matthews; 13 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.
Pallbearers honored to serve will be Marshall James Matthews, Jr., Zachary Matthew Chumley, Jason Michael Chumley, Marshall James Matthews, III, Jody Stokes, Stewart Paul Jackson, Norbert Samuel Gremillion and Hunter McKinley Matthews. Honorary pallbearer will be Michael John Matthews.
Published in The Town Talk on July 17, 2019