Irma Thompson
Jonesville - Services for Irma Rae Thompson will be held at 2pm Thursday August 15, 2019 at the Sandy Lake United Pentecostal Church, Jonesville la with rev Joel ford, rev Blaine muse, rev Kenneth paten, rev Bryan Taylor, and rev David Poole officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday august 14, 2019 from 6:00 pm til 9:00 pm and Thursday august 15 2019 from 8:00 am until time of service. Interment will be at heard cemetery manifest la under the direction of magnolia funeral home of Alexandria la. Sis. Thompson was preceded in death by her husband, rev wd Thompson; her father, Allen book, mother, lonely (white) book; two brothers, Arnold book and Jerry Book sr; one grandson Roderick Tolbert; five sisters, Edith book, Audrey Moreland, Rosalie miller, flora white and Lois white. Those left to cherish her memory include her three daughters, Linda Tolbert and husband Tim of Jonesville la, Shelia Tolbert and husband Bill of Jonesville la, tina muse and husband Donald of Jonesville, la; one son, WD Thompson jr and wife Cindy of Jonesville la; 9 grandchildren, Stephanie Posey and husband David, Amber Pentecost and husband Sparky, Ashley Spence and husband Lynn, Tonya Hathcock and husband Gerry, Tosha Tolbert, Rayne Muse and wife Amber, Blayne Muse and wife Megan, Auston Thompson and wife Chastity, and Candy Williams and husband Landon; 20 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild, Grace Lee Hathcock; 1 sister, Myrna Loy Taylor and husband rev. Bryan Taylor; and 1 brother, Ronnie Book and wife Shelia. Sis. Thompson, as most called her, was a very precious lady. Her walk with God was unique. She and bro Thompson were married in 1949, and oh what a life they had. No, they didn't have a lot of these earthly riches but they had each other and they loved each other very much and they loved god. She taught her children to love god. She was a very loving wife; she was a pastors wife to rev wd Thompson. She followed him all over Texas and la, maybe some in Mississippi. Bro Thompson worked in construction for t l james company, but his most important vocation was the privilege of being called to preach. Sister Thompson loved church and always carried her children to the house of god. Sis Thompson was a Sunday school teacher for many years. She was a leader of worship. She was always the first to stand up and start praising god during the service. If they ever had a bus ministry she would be number one for bringing the most people to church. If she picked you up you were at church in time for the prayer room service. She was a prayer warrior, a faithful praying woman, her day started at 4:00 am in prayer and reading her bible numerous times. Sis Thompson was famous for her homemade yeast rolls. If she found out you were sick or had been in the hospital or just out of the kindness of her heart you received a skillet full of the delicious rolls and sometimes it was just a way of inviting you to church, but of course the family got them every Sunday and every get together there were always rolls. The late rev Ernest Hooter and rev Manson Pitre were a tremendous help in getting them started in the ministry. In 1972, they established good road Pentecostal church. After becoming ill, brother in law rev Bryan Taylor and sis. Myrna Loy Taylor came to carry on the work to see the church to continue on for 47 years. Pallbearers will be Auston Thompson, Rayne Muse, Blayne Muse, Sparky Pentecost, David Posey, Tanner Hathcock, Gerry Hathcock & Adyen Thompson. Honorary pallbearers will be Trevor Pentecost, Timothy Spence, Caleb Spence, Luke Spence, Donovan Muse, Peyton Muse, Brett Muse, Levi Leavins, Gabe Thompson, Finn Thompson, Beaux Williams and Taylor Hathcock.
Published in The Town Talk on Aug. 18, 2019