|
|
Isabelle Roberts Hilburn
Funeral services celebrating the life of Isabelle Roberts Hilburn will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 27, 2020 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers, Pineville, with Reverend Thomas Martin officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Ball.
The family requests that visitation be observed at Hixson Brothers, Pineville, Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service.
Pallbearers honored to serve are Lynn Cavanaugh, Bobby Davis, Will Hilburn, Harry Ingalls, Mike Peevy, and Dave Perry.
Mrs. Hilburn, 96, of Pineville, passed from this life on Sunday, May 24, 2020.
Isabelle was born February 19, 1924 in Pineville to Jack Whitfield Roberts and Mecy Curry Roberts.
She was a member of First Baptist Church, where she taught fifteen- and sixteen-year-old girls' Sunday School. She was active in the Women's Missionary Union and leader of the Cradle Roll department. In later years she was a member of the Faithful Worker's Sunday School class.
Isabelle graduated from Bolton High School. She attended Louisiana College and received a B.A. in English from Northwestern State and an M.Ed. in Administration and Supervision. She taught 28 years in Rapides Parish at Tioga High School and Pineville Junior High. She was an eighth-grade supervising teacher for Louisiana College student teachers. She was a member of Alpha Delta Kappa teacher's sorority.
She was preceded in death by her husband, F. Monroe Hilburn; parents, Jack Whitfield Roberts and Mecy Curry Roberts; and brother, Cecil Roberts.
Widowed at a young age, she dedicated her life to the education and spiritual lives of her children. She was a person of grace and acceptance. Mrs. Hilburn was remembered fondly by her students for many years after her retirement.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Elizabeth Ann Gray and husband, Daniel of Houston, Texas; son, Dr. Frederick Monroe Hilburn II and wife, Elizabeth; four grandchildren, Kristin Danielle Gray, John Reldan Gray and wife, Linda of Houston, Texas, Sally Hilburn and Will Hilburn of Pineville; two great grandchildren, David Nolan Gray and Marie Isabelle Gray of Houston, Texas; sister, Cherry Davis of Pineville; five nieces; two nephews; and numerous other family and friends.
The family requests that memorials be made to First Baptist Church, Pineville Debt Retirement, 901 Main Street, Pineville, LA 71360, or the Louisiana Baptist Children's Home, P.O. Box 4196, Monroe, LA 71211.
To extend online condolences to the Hilburn family, please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The Town Talk from May 26 to May 27, 2020