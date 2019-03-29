|
Iva Maureen Armstrong Isom
Pineville - Funeral services for Mrs. Iva Maureen Armstrong Isom will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 1, 2019 in the Chapel of Gallagher Funeral Home, Ball, Louisiana with Reverend Mike Hedrick officiating. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, under the direction of Gallagher Funeral Home.
Mrs. Isom, age 75, of Pineville, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria, surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Isom was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Iva retired after 18 years working as an administrator/coordinator for the Department of Immigration and Naturalization (ICE). She loved her family, was of the Baptist faith and will be missed my many friends and extended family. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or the .
She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Ellis Isom; one son, Edward Isom; one daughter, Dana Isom and a grandson, William Isom all of Pineville, La and numerous friends.
Friends may visit on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Gallagher Funeral Home, Ball, Louisiana from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. until time of service.
Friends may post online messages of condolence for the Isom family by visiting www.gallagherfh.com.
Published in The Town Talk on Mar. 29, 2019