Services
Gallagher Funeral Home
3994 Monroe Hwy
Ball, LA 71405
(318) 640-1375
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gallagher Funeral Home
3994 Monroe Hwy
Ball, LA 71405
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Gallagher Funeral Home
3994 Monroe Hwy
Ball, LA 71405
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Gallagher Funeral Home
3994 Monroe Hwy
Ball, LA 71405
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Iva Isom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Iva Maureen Armstrong Isom

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Iva Maureen Armstrong Isom Obituary
Iva Maureen Armstrong Isom

Pineville - Funeral services for Mrs. Iva Maureen Armstrong Isom will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 1, 2019 in the Chapel of Gallagher Funeral Home, Ball, Louisiana with Reverend Mike Hedrick officiating. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, under the direction of Gallagher Funeral Home.

Mrs. Isom, age 75, of Pineville, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria, surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Isom was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Iva retired after 18 years working as an administrator/coordinator for the Department of Immigration and Naturalization (ICE). She loved her family, was of the Baptist faith and will be missed my many friends and extended family. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or the .

She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Ellis Isom; one son, Edward Isom; one daughter, Dana Isom and a grandson, William Isom all of Pineville, La and numerous friends.

Friends may visit on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Gallagher Funeral Home, Ball, Louisiana from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. until time of service.

Friends may post online messages of condolence for the Isom family by visiting www.gallagherfh.com.
Published in The Town Talk on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now