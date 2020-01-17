|
Jack Holland Vanderpool
Alexandria - Jack Holland Vanderpool, age 82, of Alexandria, Louisiana, was received into Heaven on Jan. 1, 2020, following a brief time of hospitalization at Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria, Louisiana.
He was born Jan. 26, 1937, the son of James Henry Vanderpool and Huldine Eunice (Milani) Vanderpool, was a 1955 graduate of John Swett High School in Crockett, California, entered military service with the U.S. Army in 1955 and stationed in Kent, Washington, where he met and married the love of his life, JoAnn Elizabeth Carpine in 1956, remaining steadfast to her until his death.
Known as "Bud" to family and friends, he was a faithful man of God, having experienced salvation at age 11 while living in Mascotte, Florida. He was active in a number of congregations, teaching men's Sunday school and singing in choir as an adult. Most recently he served 15 years with Horseshoe Drive Baptist Church in Alexandria (now, Philadelphia Baptist Church, Horseshoe Drive).
After receiving an honorable discharge from the Army in 1957, Bud began a career with Rohr, Inc., in Auburn, Washington, starting out on the aviation engine line and eventually advancing to purchasing agent. He was the buyer for many of the parts for the first Boeing 747, and was named Man of the Year for Rohr in 1968. He ventured out on his own in 1970 to start Vanderpool Construction and Painting, retiring in 2001 when he and JoAnn moved to Central Louisiana where he and she fell in love with the South and the people of Alexandria.
Bud was an excellent athlete in multiple sports, but he was especially known for his achievements in fast pitch softball, which he played for 17 seasons before being inducted into the Seattle Metro Hall of Fame.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, JoAnn Elizabeth (Carpine) Vanderpool; sister, Betty Jo Stephenson of Ceres, California; son Jack H. Vanderpool, Jr. (wife Millie), of Sumner, Washington; daughters Lori Ann Vanderpool of Mercer Island, Washington, Jonay Jennings (husband Earl) of Dumphries, Virginia, and Stacie Thomas of Gaithersburg, Maryland; grandchildren Jaclyn Anderson (husband Zac), Jessica Vanderpool, Jeff Jennings (wife Lisa), Shaun Jennings, Christina Jennings; and, great grandchildren Noah Anderson, Oliver Anderson, Cameron Jennings, and Kaia Jennings.
A celebration of his life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 26, in Philadelphia Baptist Church, Horseshoe Drive.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Community Missions Fund of Philadelphia Baptist Church.
Published in The Town Talk from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020