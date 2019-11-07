Services
Southern Funeral Home Winnfield - Winnfield
202 E. Lafayette St.
Winnfield, LA 71483
(318) 628-6921
Resources
More Obituaries for Jackie Davies
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jackie Dean Davies

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jackie Dean Davies Obituary
Jackie Dean Davies

Winnfield - A memorial service for Jackie Dean Davies, 74 of Winnfield, La., will be held Friday, November 8, at 3 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, Winnfield, La. with Reverends Kevin Smith and Jack Miller officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Cemetery under the direction of Southern Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time of service on Friday.



Born July 18, 1945 in Mansfield, La., Mr. Davies passed away on November, 5, 2019 in Winnfield, La., surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his mother, Eva Monsour Davies Terry, and father, Leslie Ray Davies, Sr., and brother, Leslie Ray Davies, Jr.



He is survived by his wife, Jimmie Frazier Davies, of Winnfield; sons, Dr. Dean Davies (Lisa), Todd Davies (Jessica), all of Houma and daughter, Kyleigh Laurent (John) of Belle Chase; stepson, Johnny Lovell (Monica) of Winnfield; and brother Gregg Davies (Linda) of Winnfield. He also leaves grandchildren Jake and Abby Davies, Mackenzie, Savannah, and Brody Laurent; step grandchildren Laci Corkern, Kelli Offutt, Savannah Thurmon; great step-grandchildren Ryleigh Spearman, Case Corkern, and Marti Katherine Corkern; numerous nieces and nephews.



Mr. Davies grew up in Winnfield and graduated from Winnfield High School, class of 1963, where he made all-district in basketball. He was a lifelong New Orleans Saints fan, attended the first home Saints game in history and was a lifelong LSU fan. He was a member of the Methodist faith, Eastern Star Masonic Lodge No. 151 F&AM of Winnfield, and the Dugdemona High 12 Club, and a 32nd degree mason.



After attending Northeast Louisiana State College in Monroe and Northwestern State College in Natchitoches, Mr Davies served six years in the Louisiana National Guard. He began working in the oil field for his father immediately following high school and chose the oil and gas business as his profession. Mr. Davies refused to retire. His vocation took him to all parts of the world and was well known in the industry from Pennsylvania to California and points in between and abroad.



Honorary pallbearers serving will be Homer Christensen, Tim Greer, David Munoz, Larry Hamm, Marvin Wright, and Jake Davies.



The family request that, in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to or a . Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online by visiting www.southernfuneralhome.com
Published in The Town Talk from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jackie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -