Jackie Wesley Ready



Alexandria - Jackie Wesley Ready, age 76, residing in Alexandria, LA for the past thirty years left his earthly home on June 23, 2020.



Graveside Services will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Memory Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting memorial contributions to be made to the music program for any of the following: Emmanuel Baptist Church, Alexandria, LA or First Baptist Church Fairhope in Fairhope, Alabama.









