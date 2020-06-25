Jackie Wesley Ready
Alexandria - Jackie Wesley Ready, age 76, residing in Alexandria, LA for the past thirty years left his earthly home on June 23, 2020.
Graveside Services will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Memory Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting memorial contributions to be made to the music program for any of the following: Emmanuel Baptist Church, Alexandria, LA or First Baptist Church Fairhope in Fairhope, Alabama.
Published in The Town Talk from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.