Winnfield Funeral Home
2033 3rd Street
Alexandria, LA 71302
318-445-5002
Jacqueline West
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Winnfield Funeral Home
2033 3rd Street
Alexandria, LA 71302
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
North Blvd Macedonia Church of God in Christ
2342 North Boulevard
Baton Rouge, LA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
North Blvd Macedonia Church of God in Christ
2342 North Boulevard
Baton Rouge, LA
Pineville - Ms.Jacqueline M West, formerly of Baton Rouge, passed away March 29, 2019 in Pineville, Louisiana. A Celebration of Life will be 11:00am Saturday, April 6, 2019 at North Blvd Macedonia Church of God in Christ, 2342 North Boulevard, Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Visitation will be Friday,April 5, 2019, 2-5pm at Winnfield Funeral Home in Alexandria, Louisiana continuing Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 9:00 am until start of service at the Church in Baton Rouge.Interment will be at the Winnfield FH Cemetery in Baton Rouge.Online condolences may be left by signing the Guest Book.www.winnfieldfuneralhomes.com 318.445.5002
Published in The Town Talk on Apr. 5, 2019
