Jacqueline West
Pineville - Ms.Jacqueline M West, formerly of Baton Rouge, passed away March 29, 2019 in Pineville, Louisiana. A Celebration of Life will be 11:00am Saturday, April 6, 2019 at North Blvd Macedonia Church of God in Christ, 2342 North Boulevard, Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Visitation will be Friday,April 5, 2019, 2-5pm at Winnfield Funeral Home in Alexandria, Louisiana continuing Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 9:00 am until start of service at the Church in Baton Rouge.Interment will be at the Winnfield FH Cemetery in Baton Rouge.Online condolences may be left by signing the Guest Book.www.winnfieldfuneralhomes.com 318.445.5002
Published in The Town Talk on Apr. 5, 2019