James Bailey
Tyler, TX - Louisiana native James Bailey, 81, passed on peacefully in the comforting presence of his wife, Linda Wright-Bailey on Monday January 27, 2020. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. at Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Alexandria, Louisiana, Saturday February 1, 2020 with Reverend Floyd Smith officiating. There will be a visitation at the funeral home from 12:00 p.m. until service time. Jim will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Ball, beside his parents, Bennie Earl Bailey and Velma Glass Bailey.
Born in Longleaf, Jim attended Texarkana College and Louisiana College. Jim served in the Louisiana National Guard from 1955-1958 before serving over 40 years in law enforcement. Jim started his law enforcement career with the Rapides Parish Sherriff's Department and he retired as the Alexandria Region District Administrator for Adult Probation and Parole before retiring in 2000 to continue consulting.
Next to Linda, Jim's wife of over 24 years, was the other love of Jim's life for the last 10 years, his chocolate lab Sadie, who preceded Jim in death in 2019. Jim is also preceded in death by his parents, Bennie Earl Bailey and Velma Glass Bailey; his brother, Earl Bailey. Jim is also survived by his sister, Juanita Eagen of Dallas, daughter, Cynthia (Missy) Soileau and her son, Elijah Franklin in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and Jim's son, James Bailey (Stacy Hall) in Tulsa, Oklahoma. James has children, Gregory, Matthew, and Elizabeth, who gave Jim three great-grand children Jill McGlothin by Matthew, and Noah and Caroline by Elizabeth.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hopewell Baptist Church, Attn: Youth Fund, at 11804 County Road 494, Tyler, Texas 75706. The youth group was very special to Jim and Linda.
Published in The Town Talk from Jan. 28 to Jan. 31, 2020