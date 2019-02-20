Services
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Starlight Baptist Church
2628 Overton St.
Alexandria, LA
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Starlight Baptist Church
2628 Overton St.
Alexandria, LA
James "Bo Dilly" Barfield

James "Bo Dilly" Barfield

Alexandria - Mr. James Barfield 63, of Alexandria, passed away Wednesday February 13, 2019 in El Paso, TX.

A Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday February 22, 2019 at Starlight Baptist Church, Bishop Gregory C. Mills, 2628 Overton St. Alexandria, LA 71301. The public viewing will take place on Friday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until start of service. His final resting place will be at the St Matthew Baptist Church Cemetery Boyce, LA.

Professional Services Conducted by Miller & Hill The Funeral Directors "The Hallmark of Excellence" 103 Bolton Ave Alexandria, LA 71301 (318)-704-0880
Published in The Town Talk on Feb. 20, 2019
