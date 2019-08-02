|
|
James C. Walker
Ball, LA - Funeral services for James Charles Walker will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11am, with visitation from 9am-11am, at Newman United Methodist Church in Alexandria with the Rev. Jason Jacobs officiating. Interment will be held at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Alexandria. Arrangements are entrusted to Robinson Family Mortuary in Pineville.
James Charles Walker of Ball, Louisiana, died on July 25, 2019 at St. Frances Cabrini Hospital at the age of 75. James was a 1963 graduate of Peabody Senior High School. After high school, he went to work for Holsum Bakery, as a sanitation worker, where he retired after 35 years of service. Upon his retirement, he worked part-time for Wilkinson Janitorial Services performing janitorial work at various office buildings across the Alexandria and Pineville areas. He was a life-long member of St. Mark United Methodist Church in Alexandria, La.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Albert Jr. and Beatrice Walker; one brother, Herbert L. Walker.
He is survived by his wife Vergie Walker; one son, Christopher D. Batiste of Lafayette, LA; one stepdaughter, Jocelin Lefear of Pineville, LA. Two brothers: Huey P. Walker Sr. (Gladys) and Alvin E. Walker Sr. (April) both of Chicago, IL. Three sisters: Mary Lee Jackson (Albert) of Houston, TX; Mary Jo Lavergne (Albert) of Bristol, TN; and Dorothy Wilkinson (Leroy) of Alexandria, LA. Sister-in-law, Jessie Mae Walker of Alexandria, LA. One aunt, Daisy Bowie Larry of Alexandria, LA. He also leaves to mourn a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
Published in The Town Talk on Aug. 2, 2019