Robinson Family Mortuary
1815 Military Hwy
Pineville, LA 71360
318-442-7300
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robinson Family Mortuary
1815 Military Hwy
Pineville, LA 71360
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Greater New Hope Missionary Baptist Church
Service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Greater New Hope Missionary Baptist Church
James "Jimmy" Drayton

James "Jimmy" Drayton Obituary
James "Jimmy" Drayton

Pineville, LA - Services for James "Jimmy" Junior Drayton will be at 2:00p.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Greater New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. Reverend Joseph Lotts will be officiating. Interment will be in Alexandria Memorial Gardens under the direction of Robinson Family Mortuary.

Mr. Drayton, 72, of Pineville, LA, passed away on June 2, 2019 at his home in Pineville. He was employed with Union Pacific Railroad and retired in 2015 after 45 years of service as a Locomotive Engineer.

James is survived by his wife: Debra Tellis Drayton, daughters: JonNelle Drayton and Emaly Drayton, son: James K. Drayton, sister: Sharon Moran, grandchildren: Kamron Drayton and Karter Lumpkin.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Robinson Family Mortuary, 1815 Military Hwy, Pineville, LA from 6p.m.- 8p.m., and on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 12:00p.m. at Greater New Hope Baptist Church.
Published in The Town Talk on June 7, 2019
