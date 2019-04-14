Services
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
First Baptist Church, Leesville
1400 Nolan Trace
Leesville, LA
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church, Leesville
1400 Nolan Trace
Leesville, LA
Service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Leesville, LA
Resources
Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Earl Wages Obituary
James Earl Wages

Leesville - Services for James Earl Wages will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 15, 2019 at First Baptist Church, Leesville with Reverend Craig Forque officiating. Burial will be in Big Island Cemetery, under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria.

The family requests that visitation be observed Sunday, April 14, 2019 at First Baptist Church, Leesville, 1400 Nolan Trace, Leesville, LA 71446 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and will continue on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.

Mr. Wages, 80, of Leesville passed from this life, Friday, April 12, 2019 at Woodlands Nursing Home.

Mr. Wages proudly served his country during the Vietnam Conflict for 9 years and one month. He was a member and deacon at First Baptist Church, Leesville. During his working career he was a Petroleum Engineer. He was a mason and past member of W. D. Fisher Masonic Lodge #480 F. & AM for 40 years, and a member of the Shriners and Camel Riders Unit.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Billie Faye Wiley Wages; daughter, Kim Tolbert; parents, G. D. and Nadine Lofton Wages; brothers, Billy Wages and Gene Wages.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Dorothy Cruse Wages; daughters, Debbie McNeely and husband, Matt, Tammy Belgard and husband, Scott; six grandchildren, Tessa Belgard, Matt McNeely(Denise), Austin Belgard (Stacey), Sarah Virden (Clint), Levi McNeely (Amy) and Dalton Belgard (Ashley); eleven great grandchildren, Ethan McNeely, Kaitlyn McNeely, Brittany McNeely, Chandler McNeely, Ian Virden, Emily Virden and Tre' Virden, Balian Floyd, Wyatt Belgard, Andrew Belgard, Colston Belgard, Paityn Belgard and Aubrey Faye Belgard; step son, David Cummings and wife, Kasey; step-daughters, Dorinda Smith and husband, Mark, Laura Nash and husband, Dale; six step-grandchildren, Daina Jones (Jeff), Marcus Smith (Angela), Danelle Nash, Dustin Nash, Colin Cummings, Chandler Cummings and four step great grandchildren, Ryatt Williamson, Anniston Williamson, Micah Smith and Clara Jones.

To extend online condolences to the Wages family, please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The Town Talk on Apr. 14, 2019
