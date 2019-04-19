Services
James Holiday
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Ben D. Johnson Memorial Chapel of Winnfield Funeral Home
Alexandria, LA
James Edward Holiday, III

Alexandria - A Homegoing Celebration for James Edward Holiday, III, 48 will be held 12:00 noon Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Ben D. Johnson Memorial Chapel of Winnfield Funeral Home in Alexandria, Louisiana. Visitation will be held 10am-11:45am until time of service. Interment will be at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Alexandria. Signature Services provided by Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria.

Published in The Town Talk on Apr. 19, 2019
