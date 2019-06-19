Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Southern Funeral Home
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Southern Funeral Home
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Southern Funeral Home
James G. Stroud Obituary
James G. Stroud

Dodson - Mr. James Glenn Stroud, age 73 of Dodson, Louisiana passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019.



Born Thursday, December 13, 1945 in Winnfield, Louisiana, he was preceded in death by his parents, Effie Mae Sandidge Stroud and G.H. Stroud; wife, Melba Tarver Stroud; son, James Scott Stroud; brothers, Basil and Charles Stroud; and sister, Ruth Stroud,



Mr. Stroud loved the outdoors. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.



Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Brian Scott Stroud (Tammy); daughter, Teresa Stroud McGee (Darcy); daughter, Jami Stroud; son, Chuck Stroud (Charlotte); sister, Judy Harlan (Wayne); brother, George Stroud (Mary); 10 grandchildren; and 9 great grandchildren.



The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Southern Funeral Home, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM, and again on Thursday, June 20, 2019, from 9:00 AM until time of services.



Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Southern Funeral Home with Rev. Norris Curry officiating. Interment will follow in Hurricane Grove Cemetery, in Sikes.



Online condolences may be made to the family at www.southernfuneralhome.com
Published in The Town Talk on June 19, 2019
