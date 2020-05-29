James Kenneth Andries



Lecompte - James Kenneth Andries, DVM of Lecompte, Louisiana died at home on April 22, 2020 from complications related to Parkinson's Disease. He was 92 years old. James was a faithful servant and is now in his heavenly home with his Lord, Jesus Christ.



James was born on November 28, 1927 into a farming family near Alexandria, Rapides Parish, Louisiana. He was pre-deceased by his parents Julia E. Smith and Albert Mathew Andries. He was the last of 12 siblings to pass. His brothers and sisters were Blanche, Marshall, Jerome, Albert Vincent (AV), Conrad, Agnes, Gertrude, Mary Alice, Ariail Anthony (Bud), Leo and Elizabeth (Betty). James is survived by his wife Emma Daisy Andries of Lecompte, Louisiana. Others left to cherish his memory are children Kenneth Andries and wife Cathy of Lecompte, Louisiana, Paul Andries and wife Jeannie of Pineville, Louisiana and Diane Gleason and husband, Dennis of Richland, Washington. Grandchildren are Christine Meshell and husband Cody of Lecompte, Louisiana, Jacob Andries and wife Stephanie of Lecompte, Louisiana, Christopher Davidson of Austin, Texas, Ryan Davidson and wife Brady of Austin, Texas and Savannah Hope Andries of Pineville, Louisiana. Great grandchildren that loved their Grandpa are Eli, Silas and Benton Meshell and Jameson, Ava and Jordan Andries all of Lecompte, Louisiana. Great grandchildren from Austin, Texas are Stella and Campbell Rose Davidson. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their children and grandchildren from both sides of the family. Many have shared special memories of Uncle James and good times will be remembered by all left behind.



James graduated from Bolton High School in Alexandria, Louisiana in 1946, after joining the United States Navy. He served as a Seaman 1st Class in Pensacola, Florida and was honorably discharged. He met and married his lifelong love, Emma Daisy Lard in 1953. James worked in various agriculture roles including Walker's Dairy in Alexandria as a dairyman and Bayou Rapides Poultry Farm as manager-operator. In the 1960's, he attended Louisiana State Agriculture and Mechanical College in Alexandria, Louisiana and later Northwestern University in Natchitoches, Louisiana to obtain college credits. He was accepted into Texas A & M University, College Station, Texas in 1967. James was a proud Texas A & M Aggie (Gig em') and graduated in 1970 with a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) degree. He practiced at Paige Veterinary Animal Clinic in Alexandria from 1970-1972. In 1972 he and his wife bought an animal practice in Avoyelles parish, Avoyelles Animal Clinic. He practiced there for nearly 30 years. He developed many special relationships in his adopted parish with clients, employees, and friends from the area and especially St Joseph's Catholic Church in Marksville, Louisiana. He was involved over the years in the Louisiana and Cenla Veterinary Medical Association, Cattlemen's Association, Knights of Columbus, Lions Club and most recently Cenla Daylily Society.



In retirement, back in Rapides parish, his pastimes included raising cattle, gardening, and especially growing day lilies. Being the consummate farmer, he checked the weather several times a day and rode with friends and family to look at crops and talk about the weather. He was known to celebrate Christmas Eve with a traditional Aggie bonfire that was well attended by adult children, grandchildren, and later great grandchildren. He was involved in St Martin's Catholic Church from 1999 as a member and lector in Lecompte, Louisiana and leaves behind many special parishioner friends there, including Father Adam Travis.



A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at St. Martin's Catholic Church Hall in Lecompte, Louisiana. A visitation with family will begin at 10:00 AM, a Rosary at 10:45 AM followed by mass at 11:00 AM. The address is 1815 Saint Martin St., Lecompte, Louisiana.









