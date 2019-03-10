|
|
James M. "Mike" Rogers
Deville - Funeral services celebrating the life of James M. "Mike" Rogers will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers, Pineville with Reverend Leonard Free officiating. Carroway Funeral Home in Lufkin, Texas will hold additional services on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with Reverend Steve Cowart. Burial will be in Shofner Cemetery, Texas.
The family requests that visitation be observed at Hixson Brothers, Pineville Monday, March 11, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Carroway Funeral Home will also hold a visitation Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 p.m.
Mr. Rogers, 69, of Deville, passed from this life on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
Mr. Rogers served his country in the United States Marine Corps. During his working career, he was operations manager for the railroad.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James C. and Helen Mackey Rogers, and various other family and friends.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 45 years, Carolyn Morehouse Rogers; son, Doug Rogers and wife, Kellie; daughter, Kelly Baudier and husband, Peter; grandchildren, Ashley Rogers, Makayla Cooper and Haley Rogers; special and loyal companion Ms. Maggie his dog, and a host of other family and friends.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Still Water Hospice and the VA Doctors, Nurses and staff for the loving care given to Mike.
To extend online condolences to the Rogers family, please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The Town Talk on Mar. 10, 2019