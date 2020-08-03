1/2
James Mallory Chavers Jr.
Alexandria - James Mallory Chavers Jr. went to meet the Lord on Saturday, August 1, 2020 in Alexandria, Louisiana at the age of 76. James was born on February 13, 1944 in Pensacola, Florida.

In February of 1961, at the age of 17, James enlisted into the United States Air Force, where he served all over the world until retiring in February of 1984. After serving his country for 23 years, James settled in Ball, Louisiana where he pursued a career in the United States Postal Service working in the Pineville, Louisiana location for 31 years until he retired in 2016.

James loved bowling and riding motorcycles and traveled around the country with his wife doing both. He also was a mason, belonging to the Curtis T. Hines Lodge. James' true love was his family. He married his forever sweetheart, Dorothy Chavers, in August 1970, celebrating almost 50 years. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were his pride and joy.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Inez Collier and James Chavers Sr.

He is survived by the love of his life, Dorothy Chavers; a brother Johnny Chavers; a sister Cheryl Herndon; four daughters Angela Chavers, Karen Chavers, Candy Naylor, and Patty Riser and one son Rickey Hart; Six grandchildren Amber Bridges, Ashley Moore, Ryan Collins, Derek Naylor, Amy Hamra, and Mat Hart; 8 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 1pm at Alexandria Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Woodworth, Louisiana.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions are made to the charity of your choice.




Published in The Town Talk from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2020.
