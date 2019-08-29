|
Mr. James Neal Ballard
Alexandria - July 7, 1957 - August 26, 2019
Funeral services for Mr. James Neal Ballard will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019, in the Chapel of Rush Funeral Home, Pineville with Reverend Jimmy Clark officiating. Committal services will follow at 1:00 p.m., in Beauregard Memorial Cemetery, Longville, under the direction of Rush Funeral Home, Pineville.
Mr. Ballard, 62, of Alexandria, entered eternal rest on Monday, August 26, 2019, in Alexandria, LA.
He was currently a CPA for Payne, Moore & Herrington, certified public accountants, of Alexandria, for the past thirty-nine years. He was a thirty-two year member of the Alexandria Lions Club, Past District Governor of Lions District 8-I, and Secretary of the executive board for the Louisiana Lions Eye Foundation. He was also a board member of the D.A.R.E. Program and Louisiana Lions Children's Camp. For many years he enjoyed being a scuba instructor and loved hiking. He was of the Baptist Faith and will deeply be missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Pinckney and Mary Ballard and one brother, Thomas Ballard.
Those left to mourn his loss and cherish his memory include his loving wife of thirty-two years, Susan Porterfield Ballard, of Alexandria; one daughter, Jennifer Ballard, of Alexandria; one nephew, Keith Ballard, of Camden, AR.; four nieces, Stacie Crawford and her husband, Jerry, of Ruston; Kendra Rogers, of Sulphur, Jessica Porterfield, of Longville and Samantha Porterfield, of Longville; brother-in-law, Michael Porterfield and his wife, Jackie, of Longville and sister-in-law, Jimmie Ballard, of Camden, AR.
Friends may call at Rush Funeral Home, Pineville, on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Visitation will resume on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. until time of service.
Pallbearers honored to serve are: David Caplan, Robert Hollingsworth, Michael Porterfield, Ashley Rhodes, Bryce Sanders and William Weatherford.
The family request memorials be made to Louisiana Lions Eye Foundation or Louisiana Lions Children's Camp.
Friends may post online messages of condolence for the Ballard family by visiting www.rushfh.com.
Published in The Town Talk from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019