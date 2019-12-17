|
|
James Patrick Howlin
Aug. 8, 1953 - Dec. 15, 2019
Jim left his Earthly pains behind him after an extended illness Sunday morning. He leaves his wife, Anita & daughter, Barbara (Manuel Uriza) to mourn his passing.
Jim was a native of Philadelphia, Pa. He came to Pineville, La.in 2000, for a short vacation, and after meeting Anita, he never left. Anita & Jim were married Mar. 24, 2001.
Jim is also survived by his stepdaughters,Michele Hales and Lisa (Walt) Deville, sister Eileen (Rich) and brother Tom (Joyce), cousins Lisa (Chris) Thomas and Mark (Roberta) Howlin.
Especially missing Jim's Irish wit will be his step-grandsons Cooper (Main Man), Chase (The Ace), and Camden (Best Buddy Pig) Deville and step-grand daughter Brookelin Seal (Matthew), step-great grandson Aidyn Cebrynski.
Jim was predeceased by his mother, Marie Eileen (Hannon) and father, Thomas and beloved Uncle Mark Howlin and Aunt Jean (Reisenweaver).
Jim & his sister both attended Virginia Tech University and now he is truly a "Hokie"-on-High!-(Hokie Hokie High-VPI!)
Funeral services will be handled by Magnolia Funeral Home 318-487-1197. Codolences can be left online at magnoliafuneralhome.com.
On Friday, Dec. 20th @ 10:30 AM, a funeral service will be at Pineville Park Baptist Church (2455 Hwy 28E, Pineville, La. 71360)
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sat. Dec.21 at Tunks Cypress Inn on Kincaid Lake at 12 noon (possibly, Jim's favorite spot)
In lieu of flowers, please make any donations, in Jim's name, to the or American Kidney Fund.
Published in The Town Talk from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019