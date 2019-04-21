|
James Paul (Jimmy) Bergeron
Alexandria - September 18, 1957 - April 14, 2019 (Palm Sunday)
Jimmy Bergeron, 61, entered eternal life on Sunday, April 14, 2019, Palm Sunday, at Rapides General Hospital. Born on September 18, 1957 from the union of Doctor Normand and Ruth Bergeron in Alexandria, LA. He is proceeded in his death by his parents, Dr. Normand Bergeron and Ruth Bergeron.
He is survived by his 5 siblings, N. Philip Bergeron, (New Orleans) Marie Jean Weeks (Robert), Thomas Louis Bergeron both of Alexandria, Michael Anthony Bergeron (Kathy) of Silver Spring Maryland and Ruthie Davis (Bryan) of Alexandria, also 13 Nieces, 3 Nephews and 8 cousins.
Jimmy grew up in Alexandria and attended Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic grade school, Holy Savior Menard High school 1972 - 1976. He attended Northwestern State University of Louisiana in Natchitoches, LA from 1977 until 1978 and transferred to Southeastern State University in Hammond LA from 1978 to 1981 and finished with a bachelor's degree in business administration. After 1981, Jimmy worked for several years before leaving the work forces to enter the Catholic Seminary at Holy Trinity, Dallas Texas in 1986. He transferred to Notre Dame Seminary in New Orleans, LA until 1990.
Jimmy left the Seminary and began a carrier in hotel management in both New Orleans and in Atlanta Ga. While still in Atlanta, Jimmy became a grade school teacher at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic school from1999 to 2001. He returned to New Orleans and began working for the state of Louisiana Department of Labor and Corrections as an Offender Placement Specialist consultant for Job One Works.
Beginning in 2010, Jimmy left the work force and began to take care of his mother in her home for the next 6 years until 2016. He is a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 1134 Alexandria, LA.
Jimmy was known for his joking, laughing, painted storytelling, mild to major pranks on those he truly loved along with his seemingly endless debating. He is also known for his love of family, nieces and nephews and friends and he stayed in contact with an ever-increasing number of friends. He truly enjoyed meeting new people and helping them in their needs just as a friend. He will be greatly missed by his friends and relatives and especially his immediate family as being one of the major factors of our lives. This our tragedy!
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church with Rev. Dan O'Connor officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home beginning on Thursday, April 25, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., with a recitation of the Holy Rosary in the chapel at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will resume on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
Pallbearers honored to serve him are his three brothers, Philip, Thomas and Michael, his two nephews Nicholas and Normand and brother-in-law Robert Weeks.
Honorary Pallbearers will be his cousins Paul Henry Bergeron, Robert Paul Bergeron III, and Randy Seals, and friends Jesse Teekell, Dr. Joe Ward, Michael Pharis, Derrick McGlothlan, Daniel Bloch, and the Knights of Columbus Council 1134, St. Rita Catholic Church.
Honor guard to be provided by the 4th Degree Msgr. Piegay Assembly #328.
Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church Building Fund, 401 21st St, Alexandria, LA 71301.
To extend online notes of condolence to the Bergeron Family, please visit www.KramerFunerals.com.
Published in The Town Talk on Apr. 21, 2019