|
|
James Roland LaBorde
Elmer - James Roland LaBorde, 69, of Elmer, Louisiana passed away on February 19, 2019. James was born on November 27, 1949. After graduating from Tioga High School he joined the U.S. Navy and served on the submarine, the U.S.S. Hardhead in the early 1970s. He retired from the Department of Veterans Affairs after 25 years of service.
James enjoyed many outdoor activities, including fishing with his friends in the bayous where his father used to take the family, as well as the intercoastal canals south of Lake Charles. He took pleasure in growing his own vegetables and doing yard work. Hunting small game and deer were also enjoyable pastimes, along with watching old Westerns in the evenings with friends. James devoted himself to daily Bible readings and prayer for friends and family.
He is survived by his brothers Gary L. LaBorde, Randy E. LaBorde, Marshal A. LaBorde and his sisters Polly D. Robinson and Pamela M. LaBorde. He was preceded in death by his wife Myrtle Russell, sister Penny L. LaBorde, mother Versie Hollingsworth LaBorde and father Ellis James LaBorde.
Published in The Town Talk on Mar. 17, 2019