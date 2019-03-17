Resources
More Obituaries for James LaBorde
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Roland LaBorde

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Roland LaBorde Obituary
James Roland LaBorde

Elmer - James Roland LaBorde, 69, of Elmer, Louisiana passed away on February 19, 2019. James was born on November 27, 1949. After graduating from Tioga High School he joined the U.S. Navy and served on the submarine, the U.S.S. Hardhead in the early 1970s. He retired from the Department of Veterans Affairs after 25 years of service.

James enjoyed many outdoor activities, including fishing with his friends in the bayous where his father used to take the family, as well as the intercoastal canals south of Lake Charles. He took pleasure in growing his own vegetables and doing yard work. Hunting small game and deer were also enjoyable pastimes, along with watching old Westerns in the evenings with friends. James devoted himself to daily Bible readings and prayer for friends and family.

He is survived by his brothers Gary L. LaBorde, Randy E. LaBorde, Marshal A. LaBorde and his sisters Polly D. Robinson and Pamela M. LaBorde. He was preceded in death by his wife Myrtle Russell, sister Penny L. LaBorde, mother Versie Hollingsworth LaBorde and father Ellis James LaBorde.
Published in The Town Talk on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.