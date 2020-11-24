James "Jim" Roy Levy, Sr



Bunkie - Funeral services for James "Jim" Roy Levy, Sr. will be Friday, November 27, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel of Melancon Funeral Home with Rabbi Barry Weinstein of Temple Shalom of Lafayette and Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino, V.G. Burial services for Mr. Levy will be Sunday, November 29, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in the Leger Community Cemetery in Rayne with Rabbi Barry Weinstein officiationg. Arrangements are under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.



The family requests that visitation be observed at Melancon Funeral Home on Friday, November 27, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. - 12 noon.



Mr. Levy, age 86, of Bunkie, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020, at the Bailey Place in Bunkie. He was born in Lake Charles on March 18, 1934, to Minnie Pearl Williams Levy and Florian Levy of Lake Charles, both deceased. He was an LSU graduate and a U.S. Army veteran. He began his newspaper career nights at the Lake Charles American Press at 16 as a sportswriter while he was in high school, in between jobs delivering milk, retrieving lay-a-ways from storage at the The Fair department store and as a playground director for the city. In the summer of 1952 he covered a news "beat" for the Press. He also worked for the Daily Iberian, the Ft. Bliss News in El Paso and the Morning Advocate sports staff, covering the Tigers' first natiohnal football championship in 1958. He was the owner and publisher of The Bunkie Record newspaper from 1962 - 1987. He was very active in many professional and civic organizations during his lifetime.



Survivors are his wife of sixty-three years, Lois Elizabeth David Levy of Bunkie; three daughters, Lynda Ann Levy of Kenner, Suzanne Marie Levy (Stan Park) of New Orleans and Elizabeth Faye Levy of Santa Barbara, CA; two sons, David Baer Levy of New Iberia and Jim Levy, Jr., (Irene Rampino) of Baton Rouge; and six grandchildren, Ashton Julian Levy-Park, Tristan David Levy-Park, Stella Jane Levy, Render Baer Gonzales, Graylan Harold Gonzales and Airo Lozen Gonzales; and one brother, William Armand Levy of Sulphur.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Endowment Fund of Temple Shalom, Post Office Box 53711, Lafayette, La., 70505.









