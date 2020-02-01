|
James Thomas "Tommy" Braxton, Sr.
Pollock - Funeral services celebrating the life of James Thomas "Tommy" Braxton, Sr. will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at First Baptist Church Pollock with Reverend Brian Gunter officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Pollock Cemetery, under the direction of Hixson Brothers Pineville.
Visitation will be observed at the funeral home on Tuesday, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and resume at the church on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Pallbearers honored to serve are Larkin Braxton, Jared Braxton, Aaron Eldridge, Matt Whitworth, Dick Woodin and Norman Foster. Honorary pallbearers are the deacons of First Baptist Church Pollock.
James Thomas "Tommy" Braxton, Sr., 88, of Pollock, passed away on January 31, 2020, at Rapides Regional Medical Center.
Tommy, at the age of 15, was a member of the Mississippi State Guard, designated to fold and present flags to families of deceased veterans during WWII. At the age of 19, he enlisted with the United States Air Force serving with the 49th Fighter Bomber Wing stationed in Japan during the Korean War.
He never met a stranger and wore many hats throughout his lifetime. He was a member and deacon of First Baptist Church Pollock and was a strong Christian man, believing God was always in control. Tommy was a member of the Rapides Parish Mounted Patrol and a member of the first organization that met to start Tioga High School Football. While working for GMAC, Tommy met and married the love of his life, Sharon Granger Braxton. He later went to work for Scott Truck and Tractor and was manager of Scott Construction Company, Alexandria. Tommy was also a heavy equipment operator for Spurlock Construction. He was a motorcycle enthusiast and an avid quail hunter, but his greatest joys were his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Ira and Ivor Maxey Braxton; brother, Robert "Bob" Braxton and sisters, Mildred Braxton Bonner and Carolyn Braxton Woodin.
Tommy is survived by his wife, Sharon Granger Braxton; sons, James Braxton and wife, Pam and Brian Braxton and wife, Cindy; grandchildren, Brandi Braxton Whitworth (Matt), Larkin Braxton (Ashley), Katy Braxton Eldridge (Aaron) and Capt. Jared Braxton, USAF; great grandchildren, Ada Jane Craig, Conner Craig, Kyla Braxton and Anzlee Eldridge; several nieces and nephew, other family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family has designated First Baptist Church Pollock, 7956 Ridge St, Pollock, LA 71467, or charity of donor's choice, for memorial contributions.
The family would like to extend a special heartfelt Thanks to Dr. Bruce Barton and his staff, Debbie, Brooke and Nadine, for their compassionate care for Tommy.
Published in The Town Talk from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020