Or Copy this URL to Share

Share James's life story with friends and family

Share James's life story with friends and family

James Webster Smith, Jr



Natchitoches - Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home Oct. 25: Visitation, 5-9 p.m. with Rosary at 6:30 p.m., Oct. 26: Services at 10 a.m. at Blanchard-St. Denis. Burial at Memory Lawn in Natchitoches









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store