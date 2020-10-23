Dr. Jan Marie Villemarette



Houma - Dr. Jan Marie Villemarette, 48, of Houma passed away on October 16, 2020, in an aviation accident in Terrebonne Parish. She is survived by her beloved daughters, Katherine Motichek, 15, and Meredith Motichek, 12, of Houma.



Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Bernadette Catholic Church on Monday, October 26, 2020 beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.



Dr. Jan, as she was known to her dental patients, was a native of Marksville, La., and was a graduate of Marksville High School, Louisiana College, and LSU School of Dentistry. While her first love was her children, she also embraced the many families and children who were patients. In 2001, she established a private practice in Houma, where she practiced cosmetic and family dentistry. She was active in numerous professional organizations, including the Bayou District Dental Association and the Louisiana Dental Association, and she frequently lectured at LSU dental school.



She was a passionate supporter of her daughters' sports and activities, and you could often find her cheering for them at gymnastics, volleyball, band and softball. Along with her fiancé Omar El-Aazami, who also died in the accident, she was active and accomplished in sporting clay shooting.



In addition to her daughters, Dr. Jan is survived by her parents, Jerry and Carmen Villemarette of Marksville, one brother Chris Villemarette of Lafayette, La., his wife Staci and their children.



In lieu of flowers, the children ask for donations to St. Bernadette Catholic School in Houma 309 Funderburk Ave. Houma, LA 70364 and Louis Infant Crisis Center P.O Box 2866 Houma, LA 70361.



Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Dr. Jan Marie Villemarette.









