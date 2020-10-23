1/1
Dr. Jan Marie Villemarette
Dr. Jan Marie Villemarette

Houma - Dr. Jan Marie Villemarette, 48, of Houma passed away on October 16, 2020, in an aviation accident in Terrebonne Parish. She is survived by her beloved daughters, Katherine Motichek, 15, and Meredith Motichek, 12, of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Bernadette Catholic Church on Monday, October 26, 2020 beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.

Dr. Jan, as she was known to her dental patients, was a native of Marksville, La., and was a graduate of Marksville High School, Louisiana College, and LSU School of Dentistry. While her first love was her children, she also embraced the many families and children who were patients. In 2001, she established a private practice in Houma, where she practiced cosmetic and family dentistry. She was active in numerous professional organizations, including the Bayou District Dental Association and the Louisiana Dental Association, and she frequently lectured at LSU dental school.

She was a passionate supporter of her daughters' sports and activities, and you could often find her cheering for them at gymnastics, volleyball, band and softball. Along with her fiancé Omar El-Aazami, who also died in the accident, she was active and accomplished in sporting clay shooting.

In addition to her daughters, Dr. Jan is survived by her parents, Jerry and Carmen Villemarette of Marksville, one brother Chris Villemarette of Lafayette, La., his wife Staci and their children.

In lieu of flowers, the children ask for donations to St. Bernadette Catholic School in Houma 309 Funderburk Ave. Houma, LA 70364 and Louis Infant Crisis Center P.O Box 2866 Houma, LA 70361.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Dr. Jan Marie Villemarette.




Published in The Town Talk from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
09:00 AM
St. Bernadette Catholic Church
OCT
26
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
985.868.2536
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma

View Printed Guest Book
13 entries
October 23, 2020
Dr. Jan was an awesome dentist for our family and a very sweet lady. Our deepest sympathy to her two beautiful daughters and the rest of her family. Curtis and Maxine Fazzio and family
Maxine Bourgeois=Fazzio
Friend
October 23, 2020
I went to school with Jan. She was a very sweet person. May she fly high in Heaven with the Angels and The Lord. My prayers to her daughters and family!!
Shelia Guillory Ducote
Classmate
October 23, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Jan was truly a beautiful person. She treated everyone like a Friend and had a memory of her patients and was able to talk to them about things that was of interest to them .I was a patient of Jan's. She will be greatly missed.
Pauline Hebert
October 23, 2020
Comfort Planter
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
October 23, 2020
The past 15 years with you have been amazing. I thank God for giving me these beautiful years and many memories with you. We shared a mother-daughter bond and also best friends. You gave me the chance to watch Kate and Meredith grow into the amazing girls they have become, thank you! I will forever miss you and Omar. Thank you for sharing Omar with us, so many good memories. Rest now. Until we meet again, a day will not go by that I will not think of you. I love you!
Jana Doiron
Friend
October 23, 2020
My condolences to Jerry, Carmen, Chris, Katherine and Meredith. Jan was a great friend and an awesome majorette in HS. I will miss her.
Jennifer Lemoine Zimmermann
HS Friend
October 23, 2020
Dr Jan was not only our family dentist but a beloved family friend. To say she will be missed is an understatement. She was truly a one of a kind woman who’s smile could light up a room. I am praying for her daughters and family at this time.
Desiree Hornback
Friend
October 23, 2020
SUCH A GREAT LOSS - MAY SHE CREST IN PEACE - GOD BLESS
Tommy & Cathy Naquin
Friend
October 23, 2020
God Bless
LAWRENCE GUIDRY
Acquaintance
October 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Dina P DeRose and Jonathan DeRose
Significant Other
October 22, 2020
My heart is heavy for you. Prayers to all family members. Especially Jan's daughters. XXXOOO
DEBBIE RITCH
October 22, 2020
Doc the pain of knowing Your're gone is more than I can describe.But when I think about where U are headed makes it go away.Now You are walking up the solid gold stairs and through the gates of Heaven rite where You belong.RIP GREAT FRIEND WE WILL LOVE YOU FOREVER
Fuzz Lemoine
Friend
October 22, 2020
I will miss Doc tremendously she was a dear friend and like a sister to me. An incredibly Woman, amazing mother and a perfect dentist along with the skills of a Top rank skeet shooter.
My sincerest condolences to her family and friends all over!
RIP Doc your Loved and will be missed tremendously. God bless you!
John Kettler
Friend
