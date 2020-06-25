Janet Lee Setliff



Janet Lee Setliff entered heaven on Wednesday, April 24th, 2020, in Alexandria, Louisiana. She was born on June 1st, 1970 to John D. and Juanita Setliff, she was the baby.



Janet was a Pineville native and just celebrated her 50th birthday. She was special and will be remembered for always giving us, unconditional love and lots of laughter.



Janet lived with her best friend Lisa and her cat, Star Kitty who ran the the house.



She loved them both dearly.



She was so proud of being a Great Aunt to Archie and Soren!



The family members left to cherish her memory are her parents, John D. and Juanita Setliff, her sisters Louella LaPrairie and husband John LaPrairie and Alice Setliff Perkins. Her niece Victoria Rose Copeland and husband Dana Andrew Copeland. Robert Wiggins and Julie Wiggins.



Janet's Aunts and Uncles include, Phyllis and Jimmy Holsomback, Richard and Beverly Setliff, Ronnie Prestridge, Mary and Randy Allen, Helen and Albert Velotta, Harvey Setliff, Karen and Jim Cook, Mark and Elaine Setliff.



With the large Setliff family, she has dozens of cousins and extended family,



to include Lisa, Karen Collins and the amazing family at Louisiana Community Care.



Waiting for Janet in heaven was her Granny Lou Setliff, Aunt Ruby and Uncle Lynell Smith, Aunt Martha Ann Shilling and Aunt Paula Rose Prestridge, just to name a few.



The funeral will be held at Gallaghers Funeral Home in Ball Louisiana and burial will be at Flatwoods Cemetery.



Janet passed away from the Corona Virus, and due to the limitations her celebration of life will be limited to family only.



In lieu of flowers we ask that you pray for all of the folks that have been affected by this virus. Please pray for those that are sick and for all of the caretakers that work at the hospitals









