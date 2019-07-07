|
Janet Louise Hardy Dawkins
Alexandria - The Rite of Burial of the Dead with Holy Eucharist will be celebrated at St. James Episcopal Church at 11:00 AM on July 13, 2019, with The Rev. Tim Heflin officiating. Interment will follow at Greenwood Memorial Park under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at 10:00 AM, until time of service, in the St. James Episcopal Parish Hall.
Mrs. Dawkins passed away on July 2, 2019, at her home of natural causes.
She belonged to St. James Episcopal Church where she was a member of the Women of the Church, the Altar Guild, and the Daughters of the King.
Active in civic and cultural affairs of Alexandria, Mrs. Dawkins was a member of the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America and served as Chairman of the Alexandria Committee. She was also an active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the National Society of the Daughters of Founders and Patriots of America, and the Central Louisiana Historical Association.
She served as Past President and member of the Board of Kent Plantation House and continued there as a volunteer. She was a sustaining member of the Alexandria Junior League and belonged to the Alexandria Museum of Art, the River Oaks Art Square Museum, and the Alexandria Garden Club.
In 1963, she organized the Medical Library at the then Baptist Hospital, now the Rapides Regional Medical Center, and served as Medical Librarian for thirty-six years. Later she was an associate of Phil Sleet Realty.
Mrs. Dawkins was preceded in death by her husband, Bruton Thompson Dawkins, Jr.; her son, Bruton Thompson Dawkins III; and her parents, Jane Adams Hardy and Edward Simmons Hardy of Lecompte.
She is survived by her daughter, Janet Hardy Dawkins of Oceanside, CA; and her son, Edward Hardy Dawkins of Waynesboro, VA. Also, four grandchildren: Richard Hardy Dawkins, Tammy Dawkins Lorimer, Lily Sky Dawkins, and Edward Hunter Dawkins; six great-grandchildren; and one sister, Hazel Hardy of Baton Rouge.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to Edna Harris for her years of devotion; Heart of Hospice, especially Clauretta Stevenson for her kindness; and to all of Mother's special friends who brightened her days and gave her love and joy.
The family requests that any memorials be sent to the Alter Guild of St. James Episcopal Church, 1620 Murray Street, Alexandria, LA 71301; or, Kent Plantation House, Colonial Dames Parlor Fund, 3601 Bayou Rapides Road, Alexandria, LA 71303.
Published in The Town Talk on July 7, 2019