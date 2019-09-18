|
Janet Owen
- - Janet Owen's journey of 93 years concluded at her home on Sept 14 , 2019. Janet was the consummate volunteer, and community servant. A member of First United Methodist Church, she served as president of the women's Society, sponsor of the MYF, the Lapidary Society, and president of the League of Women Voters. She loved animals, people and the Blue Ridge mountains. Janet worked as a home demonstration agent, an antique junkie, in real estate and retail. She had a zest for the living of life and a desire to share it.
Janet was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Blake, her parents Merle and Luster James, and her sister Joyce. She is survived by her son Barry Owen and her daughter Vicki Owen . A memorial service will be held Thursday Sept. 19 at 10am at First United Methodist Church in Alexandria.
The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers at St Joseph Hospice and all her sitters who became friends. In lieu of flowers , please consider donations to the Arbor Foundation, River Oaks , The Methodist Children 's Home or the Cenla Council on Aging.
The mountains have called her and she must go.
Published in The Town Talk on Sept. 18, 2019