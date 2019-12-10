Services
Sister Janez Schonfeld Cdp


1936 - 2019
Sister Janez Schonfeld Cdp Obituary
Sister Janez Schonfeld, CDP

Sister Janez (aka Sister Rosemary) Schonfeld, CDP, entered eternal life on December 2, 2019, at the age of 82. Sister Janez was born December 6, 1936 in Dallas Texas to Otto Bernard "Jack" and Inez Bergeron Schonfeld. Sister Janez professed first vows as a Sister of Divine Providence on June 22, 1956. The field of education was her lifelong ministry.

Throughout a span of 36 years Sister Janez was an elementary school teacher, high school Math and Science teacher in Texas and Louisiana and a Catholic School Principal in Ennis, Texas, at Holy Savior Menard High School in Alexandria, Louisiana and Associate Principal at Providence High School in San Antonio, Texas. She also served as a staff member at Providence for an additional 20 years.

The Rosary was recited Sunday, December 8, 2019, at 4:30 p.m. and the Wake was held at 6:30 p.m. The Memorial Mass was on Monday, December 9, 2019, at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, you may make a memorial contribution to the Sisters of Divine Providence, 515 S.W. 24th Street, San Antonio, TX 78207-4619.
Published in The Town Talk from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
