Services
Hixson Brothers-Alexandria
701 Jackson Street
Alexandria, LA 71301
318-442-3363
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Hixson Brothers-Alexandria
701 Jackson Street
Alexandria, LA 71301
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Cockerham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Ann (Johnson) Cockerham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice Ann (Johnson) Cockerham Obituary
Janice Ann Cockerham (Johnson)

Alexandria - Janice Ann Cockerham (Johnson), 58, of Alexandria, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 16, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of the late Bobby Johnson of Vinton, Louisiana.

Born in Alexandria, Louisiana, she was the daughter of the late Warren and Marie Cockerham. She attended Alexandria Senior High School and Northwestern University in Natchitoches, and graduated from McNeese State University obtaining her Bachelor's Degree in Psychology. She was previously employed as a Social Worker at North River Counseling, Directions of Louisiana, and the Renaissance Home for Youth.

Janice was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She enjoyed collecting vintage relics and visiting flea markets and antique shops. She will be remembered for her love for animals, silly sense of humor and her free spirit that had a passion for rock and roll. Her love for her parents will be remembered as devoted and her love for her daughter and her stepdaughter was remarkably dedicated.

She is survived by her daughter, Ashley Marie Johnson of Alexandria and stepdaughter, Spirit Leigh Johnson, and sisters, Carol Vesier of Bear, Delaware and Karen Cockerham of Metairie.

Friends and family are invited to attend a Memorial Service at Hixson Brothers Funeral Home Saturday, September 7 at 2:00 p.m. with Dr. Cliff Stewart officiating. Burial has taken place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Ball.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Alexandria Zoo, 3016 Masonic Drive, Alexandria, LA 71301, , 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Yampa, Florida 33607, , and the .

To extend online condolences to the Cockerham family, please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The Town Talk on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now