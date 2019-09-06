|
Janice Ann Cockerham (Johnson)
Alexandria - Janice Ann Cockerham (Johnson), 58, of Alexandria, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 16, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of the late Bobby Johnson of Vinton, Louisiana.
Born in Alexandria, Louisiana, she was the daughter of the late Warren and Marie Cockerham. She attended Alexandria Senior High School and Northwestern University in Natchitoches, and graduated from McNeese State University obtaining her Bachelor's Degree in Psychology. She was previously employed as a Social Worker at North River Counseling, Directions of Louisiana, and the Renaissance Home for Youth.
Janice was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She enjoyed collecting vintage relics and visiting flea markets and antique shops. She will be remembered for her love for animals, silly sense of humor and her free spirit that had a passion for rock and roll. Her love for her parents will be remembered as devoted and her love for her daughter and her stepdaughter was remarkably dedicated.
She is survived by her daughter, Ashley Marie Johnson of Alexandria and stepdaughter, Spirit Leigh Johnson, and sisters, Carol Vesier of Bear, Delaware and Karen Cockerham of Metairie.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Memorial Service at Hixson Brothers Funeral Home Saturday, September 7 at 2:00 p.m. with Dr. Cliff Stewart officiating. Burial has taken place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Ball.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Alexandria Zoo, 3016 Masonic Drive, Alexandria, LA 71301, , 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Yampa, Florida 33607, , and the .
Published in The Town Talk on Sept. 6, 2019