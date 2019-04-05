|
Janice Ann Couvillon DeVanie Chapman
Alexandria - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at St. Rita Catholic Church with Rev. Craig Scott officiating. Interment will follow in Alexandria Memorial Gardens under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
Visitation will be at the funeral home on Saturday, April 6, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., with recitation of the Holy Rosary led by Rev. Stephen Brandow at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will resume on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
Janice Ann Couvillon DeVanie Chapman went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at the age of 91.
She is preceded in death by her husbands, C.P. DeVanie, Jr., and Ben Chapman; her parents, P.J. and Nonie Couvillon; an infant brother; and her grandson, Deputy City Marshal Glen Denning DeVanie.
Janice was a member of St. Rita Catholic Church where she sang in the choir and served in the Altar and Rosary Societies. She was also a member of Catholic Daughters, Daughters of the American Revolution, and volunteered for Rapides Regional Medical Center for over 30 years. She was a loving and wonderful mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Dolly Douzart (Irvin), Janet Redner (Jerry), Charles P. "Pat" DeVanie, III (Kathy), Nancy Kelly (Pat), Jerry "J.D." DeVanie, Elizabeth "Beth" Hoke (Paul), and Michael J. DeVanie; 16 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. She also leaves behind 4 step daughters, Iris Cerridwer (David), Rosanna Chapman (Michael), Carol Chapman (Michael) and Susan Chapman (Frank); 3 step grandchildren and 3 step great grandchildren.
Pallbearers honored to serve will be her grandsons, Peter Mahfouz, Paul Mahfouz, Jonathan DeVanie, Jeremy DeVanie, Paul Hoke, Jr., Christopher Nichols, Wesley Nichols, Hunter Delcomyn, and Preston Fontenot. Honorary pallbearers will be her other grandsons.
The family would like to thank the staff at Regency House, Compassionate Care Hospice, and to all other caregivers for their loving care given to our mother.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the St. Rita Building Fund at 3822 Bayou Rapides Rd, Alexandria, LA 71303.
Published in The Town Talk on Apr. 5, 2019