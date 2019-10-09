|
|
Janice "Jan" Brock Mount
Pineville - Service for Janice "Jan" Brock Mount will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, October 11, 2019, with Rev. Bart Walker officiating at Kingsville Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at the funeral home and resume from 9:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. on Friday, October 11, 2019, at Kingsville Baptist Church.
Janice "Jan" Brock Mount, 76, Pineville, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Rapides Regional Medical Center.
Jan is preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Dorothy Brock; daughter, Joni Carol Mount; and one sister, Sue Baker.
Jan was a longtime member of Kingsville Baptist Church for 47 years. Jan served as secretary to the pastor, was a Sunday School teacher, and served the church in many capacities. Jan retired from Cleco after 22 years of service as executive secretary to 3 presidents and retired as assistant corporate secretary.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Jon W. "Bill" Mount, of Pineville; son, Jon Mount and wife, Lisa, of Pineville; five grandchildren, Aaron Keen of Denham Springs, Jon Glenn Thorp of Fairfield, IA, Santana Mount of Natchitoches, William Wascom and Dorothy Brook "Sissy" Wascom, both of Livingston, LA; along with one great-grandson, Jace Beleau, of Livingston, LA.
Pallbearers honored to serve will be the Deacons of Kingsville Baptist Church.
Memorials can be made in Jan's memory to the Sarah Thomson Mission Fund, Kingsville Baptist Church, 3911 Monroe Highway, Ball, LA 71405.
To extend online notes of condolence to the Mount Family, please visit www.KramerFunerals.com.
Published in The Town Talk from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019