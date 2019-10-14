|
Janice Chatelain Jones
Conroe, TX - Janice Chatelain Jones was born July 18, 1949 in Alexandria, LA. She passed away on October 10, 2019 peacefully at her home in Conroe, TX.
Janice grew up in Alexandria, LA and graduated from Bolton High School in 1967. She loved the holidays and spending time with her family. She enjoyed trips to the casino and watching New Orleans Saints football. She worked at DeMontrond Auto Country in Conroe, TX until she retired in 2017.
Janice is preceded in death by her parents, Gaston A. Chatelain and Bertie M. Chatelain, her two brothers, Wade Chatelain, Hank Chatelain and her sister in law, Linda Chatelain.
She is survived by her son, Charles Jones and fiancé Angela, daughter, Toni Wood and husband Kevin, grandchildren, Seth, Jayton, Joey, Kaylee, Cody, Hannah, Hunter, Dylan and 6 great grandchildren. She is also survived by two brothers, Jerry Chatelain and wife Bonnie of Deville, LA; Gaston (Mack) Chatelain of Willis, TX, two nephews, Michael and Glen, and niece, Jennifer and husband Chuck.
We would like to express a special thank you to the following: Nurses with The Rose of Texas Hospice, Dr. Chan Nguyen, Pam Frizzell, Maria Wood, Stephanie Holt, Aimee Willougby and Kim Joyner.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 2:00pm with visitation being held one hour prior to service. Burial will follow in Garden Park Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Randy Wood, Ricky Wood, Glen Mataisz, Michael Chatelain, Cayden Chatelain and Mike Renfro.
Published in The Town Talk from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019