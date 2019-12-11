|
Janice Leavines Normand
Alexandria - A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Janice Leavines Normand at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019, at St. Rita Catholic Church with Rev. Craig Scott officiating. Interment will follow in Alexandria Memorial Gardens under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
Visitation was held at the funeral home on Thursday, December 12, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:00 p.m. in the Kramer Chapel. Visitation continues Friday, from 8:00 a.m. until time of service at the church.
Janice Normand, 71, of Alexandria, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Methodist Hospital in Nassau Bay, Texas, surrounded by her seven sisters and three of her nieces.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John Robert and Earline Leavines; one sister, Lisa Ann; one son, Robert James Mayeux; her husband Elmore Normand; and one brother-in-law Kenneth Green.
Janice was born in Alexandria on December 13, 1947. She graduated from Providence Academy and from LSU-A with a nursing degree. She worked many years at Wilshire Manor Nursing Home and Christus St. Francis Cabrini Hospital.
She was a devout Catholic and a parishioner at St. Rita Catholic Church in Alexandria. She was devoted to her family. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Those left to cherish her memory include the father of her sons, Samuel Joseph Mayeux, Jr.; her sons, Samuel Joseph Mayeux, III (Tanya) and Michael Bruce Mayeux; grandchildren, Holly Elizabeth Mayeux, Kaitlynn Marie Mayeux, and Paul David Mayeux; and one great- grandchild, Olena Grace Mayeux.
Janice also leaves behind her seven sisters, Delores Blalock (John), Barbara Green, Beverly Polk (Marion), Paula Layssard (Richard), Julia Cooley (Ben), Linda Martin (Justin) and Jennifer Brossett (Randall); five brothers, John Leavines, Jr. (Carol), Robert Leavines (Sherry), Roger Leavines, Chad Leavines, and Joseph Leavines and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
To extend online notes of condolence the family, please visit www.KramerFunerals.com.
Published in The Town Talk from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019