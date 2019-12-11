|
|
Janice Marie Melton Siffert
St. Landry - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Janice Marie Melton Siffert at 10:00 am on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church with Rev. Dan O'Connor officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park cemetery, Pineville, under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday, December 13, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., with a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:30 p.m. in the Kramer Chapel. Visitation will resume on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
Jan Marie Melton Siffert, of St. Landry, Louisiana, died on December 10, 2019 surrounded by her family and friends.
She is proceeded in death by her husband Philip Anthony Siffert; her father, Joe Darden Melton, Sr.; and her daughter, Melissa Smith Humphries.
Jan was born in Alexandria, Louisiana. After the death of her father, she was raised by her mother and stepfather, Pearl and Thomas L. Hirchak. She graduated in 1970 from Holy Savior Menard High School and graduated from LSU-Alexandria as an LPN and earned her RN certificate. Jan worked at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital for 28 years in the areas of neonatal intensive care, the emergency room, and as a helicopter flight nurse. She then worked as a first responder, in home health and as a travel nurse. Jan also volunteered for the Ward 5 Fire Protection District of Evangeline Parish for 24 years. After her retirement, she volunteered with the CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital Auxiliary.
Jan was a member of the Mardi Gras Krewes of Alexandra and Anastasia, celebrated as the Grand Duchess for the Krewe of Anastasia. She also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and especially time at the beach.
Jan is survived by her son, Larry James Smith, Jr, his wife Michelle; grandchildren Alexander James, William Burl and Erin Mona Smith; and Keith Humphries, Jr; parents, Thomas L. and Pearl Verzwyvelt Hirchak; siblings: Joe D. Melton (Guynell), Edward A. Hirchak (Lisa), Mary Kay H. Garcia (Daniel), Donald B. Hirchak (Kathleen), Robert D. Hirchak (Carol), Roy D. Hirchak (Renee'), Patricia H. Mathews (Paul), and Christina G. Viso (Stephen); numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers honored to serve will be her nephews Matt Siffert, Thomas Hirchak, Andrew Hirchak, Joey Melton, Michael Hirchak, and Lee Mathews. Honorary pallbearers are Melvin Cody, Jr., Keith Boudreaux, Wayne Fontenot and the Firefighters of Evangeline Parish Ward 5 District.
The family wishes to thank Compassionate Care Hospice, especially Brenda, Allison, and Karen. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Jude's Hospital.
To extend online notes of condolence to the family, please visit www.KramerFunerals.com.
Published in The Town Talk from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019