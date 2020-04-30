|
Jasper "Buck" Williams
Alexandria - Services for Jasper "Buck" Williams were held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Alexandria Memorial Gardens with Rev. Clark Palmer officiating. Interment followed under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
Jasper "Buck" Williams, 75, of Alexandria, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, in his residence surrounded by family.
Jasper is preceded in death by his parents, Jasper and Magdaline Williams; sisters, Opal Lachney and Ozie Mae Randall; and brother, Oscar Williams.
Jasper "Buck" Williams was born in Lecompte, Louisiana, on November 13, 1944. He graduated from Bolton High in 1962. Buck loved to play golf at Spring Bayou in Marksville and Bringhurst Golf Course in Alexandria. He also frequented the horse races and loved to gather with friends for a night of cards. Buck loved satsumas and shared them with his friends and family. Buck worked at Nabisco for 35 years and was later a Lieutenant with the Rapides Sheriff Department work release program for 15 years. Buck was a great provider for his family and friends and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 56 years, Wanda Couvillion Williams; son, Darren Williams (Shawn); daughter, Karan Lemoine (Kevin); grandchildren, Bryan Lemoine (Heather), Allison Brouillette (Jonathan), Maggie Lemoine (Devin Juneau), Jasper and Ava Williams; great-grandchildren, Connor Lemoine, Addyson Lemoine, Colten Brouillette, Sarah Brouillette, Brantley Lemoine, and Aubrey Juneau.
Pallbearers honored to serve will be Buck's grandchildren, Bryan Lemoine, Allison Brouillette, Maggie Lemoine, Jasper Williams, Ava Williams, Connor Lemoine, Addyson Lemoine, Colten Brouillette, Sarah Brouillette, Brantley Lemoine, and Aubrey Juneau.
To extend online notes of condolence to the Williams Family, please visit www.KramerFunerals.com.
Published in The Town Talk from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020