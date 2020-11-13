Jean Lovell Lively



Alexandria - A Memorial Service will be held for Jean Lovell Lively on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at First Baptist Church Pineville. Visitation will be held in the church starting at 9:00 am followed by the service at 10:00 am.



Jean Lovell Lively, 88, of Alexandria, Louisiana, went to be with the Lord, March 13, 2020 at Rapides Regional Medical Center, a place she loved and dedicated many years of service to.



Born at home on February 26, 1932, in Joyce, Louisiana, to John Henry and Ona Mercer Lovell, Jean was raised in a Christian home with her two brothers and one sister.



Jean's talents were many. She was an extremely accomplished nurse, perpetual encourager, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who loved to entertain.



Jean graduated from Winnfield High School in 1950 and from Louisiana College School of Nursing in 1954. She remained dedicated to Louisiana College for many years and was proud to play a role in re-establishing the nursing program in the 1980s. She had a distinguished career, serving in many areas of nursing, but is most remembered for her work in Nursing Administration where she served as Director of Nursing at Morehouse General Hospital in Bastrop, LA and then as the Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President of Nursing at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria until her retirement in 1995. She also served on the Louisiana State Board of Nursing, on the Rapides Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees, and the Rapides Health Systems Board of Directors. She was most passionate about encouraging all of those around her to provide care with excellence and continue lifelong learning.



Of all of her accomplishments, Jean was the most proud of her three daughters: Helene Blankenbaker Bradshaw, Collene Blankenbaker Van Mol, and Jolene Blankenbaker, and felt honored to be the mother-in-law of Colton Bradshaw and John L. Van Mol, Jr. The greatest joys of her later life became her seven grandchildren: John Paul Van Mol, Jason Bradshaw, Lisa Van Mol Lemoine, Amy Bradshaw Talley, Kyle Blankenbaker, Ben Van Mol, and Anna Van Mol; and her 10 wonderful great-grandchildren.



Jean is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Rae Lively Sr., her parents John Henry and Ona Lovell, siblings J.T. Lovell and wife Juanita, Henry Lovell and wife Vermelle, and Gloria Lovell Sumner and husband Jack.









