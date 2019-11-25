|
Jeanette Ruth Johnson Ford
Natchitoches - Visitation services for Jeanette Ruth Johnson Ford will be held on Sunday, November 24th at 12:00 PM at Hixson Brothers, Alexandria with services to be performed by Reverend Linda Clark at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Park Cemetery.
Mrs. Ford, just weeks shy of her 80th birthday, entered eternal rest Thursday, November 21, 2019 at her home in Natchitoches, Louisiana surrounded by loved ones.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Russell Eugene Ford; parents, Vinita Johnson Martin and John Herbert Johnson; and brother; Albin Samuel Johnson.
Those left to cherish her memory are her sister, Linda Joseph Vollman and husband Fred Vollman; sons, Michael Ford and wife, Karen, Jeffrey Ford and wife, Tona; her daughter and caretaker Tammy Ford, and step-daughter Cathy McKie-Harris; grandchildren, Kristyn Ford Carley, Rayce Brossette and wife, Kera, Tiffany Brossette, Jonathan Ford, Kelsey Robertson and husband Brad, Jessica Ford Fredieu and husband Brett, Jeffrey Ford Jr, Daniel Harris, and step-granddaughter, Kimberly Perez and husband Chris; great-grandchildren, Landon Thrasher, Gentry Fredieu- to be born this December, and step-great grandchildren, Ethan and Zachary Perez, along with numerous other family members and friends.
Pallbearers honored to carry her to eternal rest are Jonathan Ford, Rayce Brossette, Jeffrey Ford Jr., Brett Fredieu, Fred Vollman, and Rick Berry.
Jeanette was the director at the YWCA in Alexandria in the late 70's and early 80's and was also a member of First United Methodist Church in Natchitoches. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved to indulge in the riches of travel and make as many memories with her family as possible. She was the epitome of elegance and grace. She had a heart of gold and a relentless mentality to give. A cultivation of beauty that shined from within and touched every person she encountered. A true Southern Belle- our steel magnolia. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
We would like to give a special thanks to the staff at St. Joseph Hospice for their time, love, and dedication to Mrs. Ford in her last days. Also, special thanks to Tammy Ford, her beloved daughter and caretaker, for selflessly giving her time and going above and beyond the call of love.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to , P. O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.
Published in The Town Talk from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019